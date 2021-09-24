North Fork Breast Health Coalition’s annual 5K Walk at Tanger returns Sunday

Kickoff to the 21st Annual 5k Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness in Tanger in September 2019. (Credit: Elizabeth Wagner/file)

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition will host is 23rd anniversary 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness on Sunday at Tanger Outlet Center in Riverhead.

The walk begins at 9 a.m.

“The annual 5K walk at Tanger Outlets brings together breast cancer patients, survivors and thrivers, community members, elected officials and leaders in the breast cancer community,” said Melanie McEvoy Zuhoski, the NFBHC president.

Proceeds from the walk help pay for free services the organization offers to breast cancer patients, Ms. McEvoy Zuhoski said, as well as the Lend A Helping Hand grant program.

Participants can sign up on the day of the race, although advance registration is recommended. The registration fee is $25 if paid by Sept. 24 and $30 if paid either Saturday or on the day of the race. The first 300 entrants receive a gift bag.

Participants can pre-register on the NFBHC website or do so in person from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

Walkers are encouraged to gather pledges of support from friends, family and colleagues. Top fundraising awards will be given in the following categories: young adult (ages 13-19), adult, breast cancer survivor and business/team.

Opening ceremonies will begin at 8:45 a.m. and News12 Long Island evening anchor Gianna Gelosi will be the host.

A continental breakfast with coffee, tea, muffins, granola bars and fruit will be available for registrants prior to the walk. Raffle tickets will also be available for sale for the chance to win prizes donated by Tanger Outlet stores.

More information can be found by visiting this website, emailing [email protected] or calling 631-208-8889.