Volunteers sought for fall cleanup throughout Riverhead Saturday morning

Volunteers with the Riverhead High School Key Club at the April cleanup. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Riverhead’s anti-litter committee, in partnership with Relic Sustainability, will host a fall cleanup throughout Riverhead Town Saturday morning.

The cleanup will run two hours beginning at 8 a.m., according to committee chair Deborah Wetzel.

She said participants should meet at Riverhead Town Hall, where they will be supplied with pickers, gloves and T-shirts.

Additional volunteers are also being sought and anyone interested can contact Ms. Wetzel at [email protected].

“Our spring cleanup had more than 200 volunteers,” she said.

One new element of the pickup this fall is the collaboration with Relic, headed by Alex and Aiden Kravitz of Westhampton.

“Our organization is focused on keeping the coastline clean, from beach pickup stations we have established to planting oysters back into our bay, to advocating for the quality of our waters,” Aiden Kravitz said. “So, when Debbie reached out to us, we felt like it was right up our alley, and we wanted to get involved, so here we are, looking forward to it.”

Relic was founded by Aiden, 25, and his brother, Alex, who is 23.

Ms. Wetzel said many of the same people have volunteered in each of the past cleanups, and many people clean roads on their own.

“It’s very heartening,” she said.