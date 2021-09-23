Jeanette Marie Campbell Molloy, 93, died Sept. 15, 2021. She was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and lived in Riverhead, N.Y., for the last 19 years.

Jeanette was a loving mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was the mother of four children, Christopher (Celia), Jessica, Maria (Ozzie) and Patrick.

She volunteered at several organizations. She loved the beach and the sun, golf and to crochet. She cherished spending time with family and friends. She was the backbone of the family and will truly be missed.

She cherished her five grandchildren, Jayson, Jeanette, Joseph, Amanda and Christopher; and 10 great-grandchildren, Adela, Jayson, Jayden, Zoey, Hunter, Aubrey, Dustin, Jordyn, Julian and Joshua.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Molloy, and her partner, Edward Butler.

A funeral Mass will take place at St. Elizabeth Church in Melville, N.Y., on Saturday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m. All must wear masks if not vaccinated.

