Riverhead resident Ruth T. Funn died Sept. 22, 2021, at her home. She was 91.

Born Sept. 13, 1930, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Hollis and Phyllis (Robinson) Harris.

She was a graduate of Riverhead High School and had worked as a clerk at McClellan’s and McCabe’s on Main Street in Riverhead.

Family said she enjoyed music, scrapbooking, RHS football games and “making nice desserts.”

Predeceased by her husband, Rudolph, in 2006, she is survived by her children, Rudolph Jr. and Diane Smith, both of Riverhead; eight grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Galilee Church of Christ in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service at 11. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.