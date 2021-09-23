Riverhead resident Amber S. Maltese died Sept. 22, 2021, at age 28.

Born Dec. 11, 1992, in Brookhaven, she was the daughter of Andrea Maltese. She was a graduate of Riverhead High School and worked in the local area.

Ms. Maltese is survived by her children, Jade, Mason and Amora; her mother; siblings Hailie, Jessie Ann, Calie and Carlos; her fiancé, Tijay Clairborne; and grandparents Lucia Dayton and Andrew Maltese.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Sept. 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.