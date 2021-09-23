Lifelong Riverhead resident Etta R. Ross died Sept. 21, 2021, at age 82.

Born Oct. 22, 1938, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Joe and Carrie (Aldridge) Moore. She had worked as a supervisor at Strebel’s Laundry.

Predeceased in 1989 by her husband, Mal Clyde Ross, she is survived by her children, Lucinda Ross of Bay Shore; Melvina Carroll, Clyde, Ella and Mary, all of Riverhead; Michael, of Queens; and Kenecia Ross Lambert of North Carolina. She is also survived by her siblings, Harry Moore and Gloria Spencer, both of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 27, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by a service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.