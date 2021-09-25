Riverhead celebrates homecoming with return of downtown parade

The Riverhead High School marching band leads the parade down Main Street. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

An annual tradition returned to downtown Riverhead Saturday afternoon for the 2021 Riverhead High School homecoming parade.

The school’s marching band, NJROTC members, cheerleaders and youth football players led the parade down Main Street and up Osborn Avenue to Coach Mike McKillop Memorial Field where the Blue Waves were set to take on Central Islip.

Members of each high school class marched alongside their parade float and the kings and queens of each class waved to the crowd gathered to cheer them on. The Riverhead Fire Department and Riverhead Town police added to the festivities with lights and sirens.

See more photos below:

Photos by Joe Werkmeister