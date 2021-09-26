Annual Snapper Tournament returns to Peconic Riverfront: Photos

A young angler casts a fishing rod Saturday afternoon. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The 24th annual Snapper Tournament was held Saturday along the Peconic Riverfront.

Anglers of all ages tried their luck at fishing on a beautiful, sunny fall afternoon. The tournament aims to get people of all ages interested in fishing and also raises money for the Riverhead Town Recreation Department’s scholarship fund.

The first 50 registrants received T-shirts and prizes were awarded in multiple divisions.

