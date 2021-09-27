Arson squad investigating suspicious fire outside home on Doctors Path

Riverhead and Suffolk County police arson detectives are investigating a suspicious fire reported outside a home at 425 Doctors Path Sunday night, police said in a press release.

Officers and firefighters were called to extinguish a small ground fire outside the home shortly before 9:30 p.m., police said. An investigation revealed that an unknown person threw a plastic gasoline container into the yard and a flammable substance was ingnited.

Police said the fire damaged the nearby ground, grass and shrubs and smoke damage was visible on the residence.

While two people were inside the home at the time of the fire, no injuries were reported, according to police.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500. All calls will be held kept confidential, police said.