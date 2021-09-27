Arson squad investigating suspicious fire outside home, Stony Brook Southampton adds speech pathology program
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, September 27:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Arson squad investigating suspicious fire outside home on Doctors Path
Stony Brook Southampton adds speech pathology program unique to Suffolk County
North Fork Breast Health Coalition hosts 5K Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness at Tanger Outlets
Annual Snapper Tournament returns to Peconic Riverfront: Photos
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Supervisor pledges $1M commitment to stormwater mitigation efforts
Police: Intoxicated woman tried to grab officer’s holstered Taser
First Presbyterian Church in Southold to renovate its steeple
Football: Corwin puts on quite a show with 3 TDs in Greenport win
NORTHFORKER
Riverhead kicks off Oktoberfest with fun event in Grangebel Park: Photos
Chef Brian Crawford modernizes the menu at Ruggero’s in Wading River
WEATHER
Expect rain throughout the day today with a high temperature of about 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55. Showers are possible Saturday with sun in the forecast for Sunday and temperatures back in the mid to upper 7s this weekend.