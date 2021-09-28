Police offer reward for arrest of suspects alleged to have stolen wallets from shopping carts at Riverhead Costco

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and members of the Riverhead Police Department are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two people who used stolen credit cards at Riverhead stores this month.

Two wallets that contained identification, cash and credit cards were stolen September 18 from shopping carts at the Costco store on Route 58. The stolen credit cards were used later that day by a man and woman at the nearby Target and Walgreens stores. The two suspects were driving a gray four-door sedan, police said.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS or online at www.P3Tips.com.