Riverhead resident Gladys E. Baskin died Sept. 27, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital. She was 97.

Born July 30, 1924, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Harry and Eunice (Bess) Nelson. She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1943.

She worked as an assembler for Hazeltine and was a member of Order of the Eastern Star. She enjoyed golf and bowling.

Predeceased by her husband, Henry, in 1992, she is survived by her son, Andre, and daughter-in-law, Stephanie; her sister, Mary C. Darden of Riverhead; and grandchildren, Travis and Andre Jr.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a funeral service at 11.

Interment will take place at Calverton National Cemetery.

