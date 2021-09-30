Real Estate Transfers: Sept. 30, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Aug. 14-20, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Witt, C, to Masci, Catherine, 15 Locust St (600-87-1-25), (R), $950,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• MBGLM Inc to Ni Co Holding LLC, 6 Laurin Rd (600-115.1-1-26), (R), $180,000

• Norkelun, M, to Gammon, David, 2494 River Rd (600-137-2-25), (R), $185,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Vaccariello, Katherine, Harvest Pointe, Home #61 (1000-102.1-1-29), (R), $720,000

• Jones, R, & Gazza, D, to Koopersmith, Glenn, 1630 Beebe Dr (1000-103-3-18), (R), $1,750,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Pafitis, C, & Gibson, G, to Wrobel, Barak, 345 Cemetery Rd (1000-31-10-7), (R), $799,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Rodden, B, to Steimel, Richard, 250 Osprey Nest Rd (1000-35-6-16), (V), $370,000

• Alvarez, M, to Sanfilippo, Joseph, 505 Wiggins St (1001-6-3-13), (R), $700,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Demert, R & L, to Merlo, Richard, 1175 Sigsbee Rd (1000-144-2-3), (R), $387,275

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Magliano, M, to Kan, Blossom, 53 Tyler Dr (600-64-1-6.59), (R), $720,000

• Freeman, G, & Hogrefe, P, to Kelemachi Group LLC, 1050 Harrison Ave (600-108-3-1), (R), $200,000

• Bates, A, to 39 Daly LLC, 39 Daly Dr (600-112-1-4.5), (V), $198,000

• Traina, J & D, to Riley, Darien, 523 Ostrander Ave (600-127-1-6), (R), $340,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Kukacka, D, to DeSanctis, Michael, 22 West Neck Rd (700-14-3-4), (R), $675,000

• Johnson, F Trust to Silver Aerodrome LLC, 20 Burns Rd (700-15-4-102.1), (V), $500,000

• Johnson, F Trust to Silver Aerodrome LLC, 22 Burns Rd (700-15-4-102.2), (R), $785,000

• Zoumas, I, to Billings, Frederick, 4 Wheeler Rd (700-22-1-95), (V), $535,000

• Gleacher, S, to Lotus Land LLC, 24 & 31 E Brander Pkwy (700-25-1-53), (R), $2,845,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Henry, D, & Bella Henry, to Haber, Seth, 3075 Lighthouse Rd (1000-50-3-2), (R), $1,275,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Avery, B, & Dillon, V, to Riewerts, Henry, 84 Cliff Rd (600-27-3-14), (R), $1,150,000

• DeMaio, T, to Otton, Eugene, 4 Joshua Ct (600-75.1-2-2), (R), $555,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)