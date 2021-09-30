Car explodes on ECAL runway, where storm-damaged vehicles are being stored

Cars damaged during Ida are now stored at the Enterprise Park at Calverton. (Credit: Michael Versandi)

A car explosion was reported on the west runway at the Enterprise Park at Calverton late Wednesday night, where the town is allowing storage of vehicles damaged during Hurricane Ida.

The fire was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m., when police and fire officials found five vehicles had caught fire. The Manorville Fire Department was notified and extinguished the vehicles involved.

The fire originated from a Tesla vehicle and investigators have initially deemed it not suspicious considering each of the vehicles had been damaged in the storm before being brought to Calverton by Insurance Auto Auctions.

The investigation is ongoing, however, and anyone that may have information is asked to call the Riverhead Police Department at (631) 727-4500.