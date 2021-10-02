Blotters: Thief pulls knife on gas station employee

A man attempted to steal beer from the Mobil gas station on East Main Street in Riverhead Friday, and when stopped by a store employee, pulled out a knife and menaced the employee, police said. The suspect left with no proceeds.

• Ismael Herrera, 33, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated on Kings Drive and Ostrander Avenue in Riverhead early last Wednesday.

• A woman wearing a yellow sweatshirt stole $867 worth of women’s clothes from Polo Ralph Lauren at Tanger Outlets and fled the area on foot last Wednesday, according to police.

• Two women stole $400 worth of baby clothes from the Carters Outlet at Tanger Outlets and fled on foot last Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

• A man stole six T-shirts from the Ralph Lauren Store at Tanger Outlets last Wednesday afternoon and fled on foot, according to police.

• One pair of Timberland boots was reported stolen from the Designer Shoe Warehouse on Route 58. The estimated value of the boots was not given.

Southampton police arrested Diego Quitocapon, 34, of Riverhead for driving while intoxicated in Flanders on Sunday.

According to an incident report, Mr. Quitocapon was initially pulled over for crossing traffic lines on Flanders Road. His breath smelled of alcohol, his speech was slurred and he performed poorly on field sobriety tests.

Mr. Quitocapon was transported to police headquarters for processing. He has been charged with his first DWI, moving from a lane unsafely and impeding traffic by driving too slowly.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.