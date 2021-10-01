Trina Barrella of Riverhead died Sept. 29, 2021. She was 61.

She was born Aug. 4, 1960, in Queens, to Santo and Estelle (Watts) Sfagliano.

She graduated from St. Gregory’s High School in 1978 and worked as a service writer for Surfside 3 in Lindenhurst.

Family said she enjoyed gardening and boating and was a licensed captain.

Predeceased by her parents and her husband, Frank, in 2015, she is survived by her son, Frank, of Florida; her stepmother, Helena Sfogliano of Riverhead; her brother, Anthony Sfogliano of Bay Shore; and her sister, Linda Arduengo of Florida.

A memorial service will take place Friday, Oct. 8, from 4 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.