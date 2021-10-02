Andrew McMorris Foundation hosts third annual gala at The Suffolk Theater: Photos

The Andrew McMorris Foundation held its third annual “Light It Up Red” Gala at The Suffolk Theater in Riverhead Thursday.
Funds from the gala and donations support scholarships, grants and legislative advocacy initiatives.
The night was a celebration of Andrew’s life and memory with musical performances from Carter Rubin, Andrew’s close friend who won Season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice” last year. Andrew’s sister, Arianna, also performed along with other musical theatre and film students from Rider University and LIU Post.
The foundation honored Donna Lillie of the Suffolk County Council of Boy Scouts of America and Dime Bank as well as Jim Grimaldi, the camp director at the Baiting Hollow Scout Camp.
The Andrew McMorris Foundation was founded in 2019 after Andrew, 12, was killed by a drunken driver while on a hike with fellow Scouts.
The foundation has awarded 30 scholarships, five grants and nine spirit awards totaling over $25,000 to students in 12 school districts across Long Island. Last year’s gala was held virtually due to the pandemic.
Andrew’s parents, Alisa and John, both addressed the audience Thursday night.
“From the pain comes wisdom, from fear comes courage, from suffering can come strength if and only we are resilient,” Ms. McMorris said to the audience.