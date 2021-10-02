Andrew McMorris Foundation hosts third annual gala at The Suffolk Theater: Photos

Arianna McMorris and Carter Rubin perform “Where Do We Go From Here” from the musical “Amélie.”

The Andrew McMorris Foundation held its third annual “Light It Up Red” Gala at The Suffolk Theater in Riverhead Thursday.

Funds from the gala and donations support scholarships, grants and legislative advocacy initiatives.

The night was a celebration of Andrew’s life and memory with musical performances from Carter Rubin, Andrew’s close friend who won Season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice” last year. Andrew’s sister, Arianna, also performed along with other musical theatre and film students from Rider University and LIU Post.

The foundation honored Donna Lillie of the Suffolk County Council of Boy Scouts of America and Dime Bank as well as Jim Grimaldi, the camp director at the Baiting Hollow Scout Camp.

The Andrew McMorris Foundation was founded in 2019 after Andrew, 12, was killed by a drunken driver while on a hike with fellow Scouts.

The foundation has awarded 30 scholarships, five grants and nine spirit awards totaling over $25,000 to students in 12 school districts across Long Island. Last year’s gala was held virtually due to the pandemic.

Andrew’s parents, Alisa and John, both addressed the audience Thursday night.

“From the pain comes wisdom, from fear comes courage, from suffering can come strength if and only we are resilient,” Ms. McMorris said to the audience.

John McMorris addresses the audience.

Alisa McMorris accompanied on stage by her husband John and members of the board of directors of the Andrew McMorris Foundation.



Decadia, a cover band, performs at the gala.

Thomas Higgins, a sophomore musical theatre major at Rider University, performs while accompanied by other students from Rider University.

Torre Cintorino performs “Wake Me Up When September Ends” by Green Day.

Carter Rubin performs Thursday night.

Carter Rubin performs on The Suffolk Theater stage with a photo of Andrew and friends in the background.

Students of Rider University perform a dance to a Micheal Jackson mash-up honoring Andrew McMorris’s favorite artist. The dance was choreographed by Arianna McMorris and Nico Nazal.

Francesco DiFlora, accompanied by a guitarist, performs American Authors “Deep Water.”

Aubrey Alvino, a junior musical theatre major at Rider University signs Kelly Butlers “Fly, Fly Away.”

Abigail Bohn, an acting for film, television and theatre major at Rider University, performs Barbara Streisand’s “People.”

Alicia Bartosik, a sophomore musical theatre major at Rider University, performs on The Suffolk Theater stage.

Three of 28 candles that were lined on a counter in The Suffolk Theater overlooking the stage. The 28 candles represent the number of people killed daily by drunk driving crashes every 52 minutes, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Some of the raffle prizes offered by various local businesses, including Long Island Aquarium, Splish Splash, Roccos Pizza and many others.

Photos by Melissa Azofeifa