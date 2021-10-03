Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch renovates house on campus, dedicates it to longtime volunteers

Timothy Hill Ranch board chair Cliff Clark (left) hugs honoree Howard Wright at Friday’s ribbon cutting for the recently renovated Wright House. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

Timothy Hill Ranch honored Howard and Claudine Wright at a ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated ‘Wright House’ on Friday.

The residential house was one of the first houses on the campus on Middle Road. Its original groundbreaking was in 1979, with the involvement of Mr. Wright.

This is the first renovation done on the house since then and approximately $1 million was invested, according to current board chair Cliff Clark. The property was expanded by 2,000 square feet and went from 6,000 square feet of usable space to 10,000 square feet. It was originally named the Apple House and is now named the Wright House.

“We felt it was appropriate since you stuck the shovel in the ground in ’79 that if we’re rededicating this building that it would only go into the name of the Wright family,” said ranch executive director Thaddaeus Hill.

Timothy Hill Ranch has eight homes and two horse farms, which serve as a safe haven for at-risk children and individuals who struggle with abuse, neglect, homelessness and addiction. The Riverhead property sits on 86 acres.

Mr. Wright served as president of the board from 1978 to June 2020.

“Not many people hold a career in a paid job for 42 years, much less stand in a leadership position as a volunteer,” said Mr. Hill.

Mr. Hill moderated the event. The entire Wright family — their son, daughters and their partners and grandchildren — attended the event to support Mr. and Ms. Wright in receiving the honor.

The event was also attended by various local officials, including Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar, Councilman Ken Rothwell and Suffolk County Legislator Kara Hahn.

Mr. Wright mentioned how humbled he and Ms. Wright were to receive this honor.

“We’re just still happy that we can come up here three or four times a year and still be a part of this great, great institution,” he said.