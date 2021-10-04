Riverhead and Southampton both vie for $20M grant, Small plane crashes off Sound Avenue

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, October 4:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Southampton, Riverhead, both vie for $20M grant

Police: small plane crashed in Riverhead; pilot sustains minor injuries

Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch renovates house on campus, dedicates it to longtime volunteers

State database on school COVID cases shows positive signs one month into new year

More complaints lodged against Harbes; SLA does not accept settlement offer

Riverhead Town’s proposed $60.3M budget decreases tax levy

Residents urge board to remove cars at EPCAL, raise concerns about potential groundwater contamination

Andrew McMorris Foundation hosts gala at Suffolk Theater: Photos

Football: On final play, Blue Waves come up just short against Brentwood

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Center for Well Being at Peconic Landing to bring expanded health care to East End

Fire reported inside unit at Founders Village in Southold

Dozens of letters criticize the hotel and restaurant plan for Enclaves in Southold

A true crime North-Fork based podcast is born at Stony Brook Southampton

Peggy Murphy, longtime volunteer with Southold Historical Museum, retires

NORTHFORKER

This season’s batch of North Fork craft beers is anything but basic

Shop Local: It’s time to get cozy with help from Tea & Tchotchkes

The top date spots on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 65 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 48.