Calverton resident Marjorie “Peggy” K. Homan died Sept. 30, 2021, at Jefferson’s Ferry Nursing Facility in South Setauket. She was 95.

Ms. Homan was born Oct. 30, 1925, in New York. She worked as a secretary for Brookhaven National Laboratories in Upton.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lester, who died in 2016.

Interment will take place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Calverton National Cemetery at 1 p.m. Family and friends may meet at 12:30 at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead for the procession to the cemetery.