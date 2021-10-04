Anthony Nicholas Meras, a Riverhead resident and retired proprietor of Star Confectionery Luncheonette in downtown Riverhead, died Oct. 2, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 90.

Born Aug. 23, 1931, in Riverhead, he was the son of Nicholas and Marina (Staropoulos) Meras.

He served with the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1955. He ran the luncheonette, known as Pop Nick’s after their father, with his brother, Peter.

Mr. Meras was predeceased by his wife, Catherine “Kitty,” in 2016; his son Nicholas; his brother, Peter; and sister, Matilda Delahanty. He is survived by his son, Anthony J., and daughter-in-law, Ann Meras-Guzewicz; and four grandchildren, Zoe, Sophia, Alex and Ava.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Greek Orthodox Church of the Hamptons in Southampton. A funeral Mass will take place at 11 a.m., followed by burial at Riverhead Cemetery.

