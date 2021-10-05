Officials lobby to create affordable housing fund, Downtown business owner remembered

NICOLE SMITH PHOTO Tony Meras

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, October 5:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

East End leaders urge passage of transfer tax to help fund affordable housing

Tony Meras, longtime face of Papa Nick’s, remembered for his warm personality

Governor defends vaccine mandate; local hospitals report high compliance rates

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Stony Brook ELIH now scheduling appointments for COVID booster shots

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Here’s your chance to own a classic piece of the North Fork

WEATHER

There’s a chance for a shower this morning and skies will remain cloudy with a high temperature near 68 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.