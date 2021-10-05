Police investigating report of shots fired in Calverton

Riverhead Town police are investigating a report of gunshots fired at a Calverton home Monday evening.

Officers were called to a home along Sound Avenue after a resident reported a disturbance involving gunshots around 7:50 p.m., police said in a press release.

Upon police arrival, officials secured the scene and determined that a dispute involving a resident and three occupants of a black four-door sedan led to gunshots fired from the vehicle that struck and damaged the kitchen of the residence as well as four vehicles parked there.

According to police, no injuries were reported and officials did not specify the make or model of the vehicle.

Detectives are currently investigating and noted that though the resident and occupants of the vehicle were unknown to each other, the incident is not believed to be random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead Town police detectives at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.