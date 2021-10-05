Police: Man arrested for gas station burglary

The Speedway gas station on Route 58 was burglarized early Tuesday. (Credit: Google Maps)

A 27-year-old man accused of burglarizing a gas station along Route 58 early Tuesday was arrested, according to Riverhead Town police.

Officers responded to a report of a burglary in progress at the Speedway gas station located at 870 Old Country Road at approximately 4:18 a.m., according to a press release.

Officers began canvassing the area and located Brandon A. Dazoo, who matched the description of the suspect, nearby.

Mr. Dazoo, who is listed as undomiciled in the release, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary.

Police are asking anyone who may have additional information to contact the department at 631-727-4500.