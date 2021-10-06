Cops: Man charged with assault after attacking victim with ‘edged weapon’

Southampton Town police arrested a man for felony assault after allegedly attacking another man with an “edged weapon” in Riverside Tuesday night.

Robert Miller, 32, who is homeless, was charged with second-degree assault, police said.

Police received an emergency call shortly after 11 p.m. for a victim of violence at the intersection of Pine Street and County Road 104. The responding officers found a male was a victim of a laceration and was bleeding. The officers provided care for the victim until the Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance personnel arrived to transport him to a nearby hospital.

Police did not say what led to the attack and could not clarify what the “edged weapon” specifically was.

Detectives responded and began an investigation, which led to Mr. Miller being identified as the suspect. He was arrested and transported to police headquarters.