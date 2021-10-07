Police: Three arrested for robbery; one charged with second-degree strangulation

A Riverhead man and two others were charged in a robbery on Hubbard Avenue Wednesday night, town police said in a press release.

Riverhead police responded to Howell Avenue at 9:33 p.m. Wednesday to check on a report of a robbery and were told by a male victim that two males beat him up and stole money from him.

Officers who responded to assist located two subjects a short distance from Howell Avenue and East Main Street and detained them. Town detectives also arrived at the scene to further the investigation.

Three subjects — Jason Williams, 35, and Kristin Blevins, 32, both undomiciled and Tyler Sypher-Burgess, 26, of Riverhead — were all arrested on second-degree robbery charges. Mr. Sypher-Burgess was also charged with second-degree strangulation and criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation.

They were held overnight for arraignment Thursday.