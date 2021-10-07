Frederick Miles Sr.

Riverhead resident Frederick Miles Sr. died Oct. 2, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 79.

Born April 26, 1942, in Powhatan, Va., he was the son of Clarence and Pearl (Brown) Miles. He worked as a driver for the New York State Department of Transportation.

Predeceased by two brothers and a sister, Mr. Miles is survived by his wife, Frederica (née Mayo); his children, Darryl (Carlene), Darleen (Clayton) Brown, Frederica (Willie Trent), Valarie (Robert) Murray, Frederick Jr.(Tracey Trent), Anthony Miles Sr. and Curtis (Victoria) Edwards; 32 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and three brothers.

The family will receive visitors at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 11, at First Baptist Church of Riverhead. A funeral service will begin at 11. Burial will follow at Riverhead Cemetery.

