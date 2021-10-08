Actors to bring Riverhead Town’s history to life on downtown trail, Three arrested for robbery

The Yellow Barn is one location that will be part of the Historic Trail. (Credit: Brianne Ledda/file)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, October 8:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

QR codes, actors to bring Riverhead Town’s history to life on downtown trail

Police: Three arrested for robbery; one charged with second-degree strangulation

Health care professionals emphasize importance of flu vaccine ahead of potentially severe flu season

NORTHFORKER

Pookaberry Cafe to introduce Filipino cuisine to the North Fork

North Fork Doughnut Company moving to Love Lane this week

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of Oct. 9

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.