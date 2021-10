A fair classic, funnel cakes, for sale at Sunday’s Riverhead Country Fair. (Credit: Bill Landon)

A little rain couldn’t put a damper on the return of the 45th annual Riverhead Country Fair to downtown.

While weather wasn’t ideal, food vendors, live music, crafts and rides still provided plenty of entertainment during the family-friendly fair.

Proceeds from the fair “benefit the beautification and betterment of Riverhead Town.”

See more photos below:

Photos by Bill Landon