North Fork farmers see ‘record-breaking’ apple crop, Riverhead Farmers Market to return
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, October 11:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
North Fork farmers see ‘record-breaking’ apple crop this fall
Riverhead Farmers Market plans a return in November at new location
Motorcyclist airlifted following crash on Main Road in Laurel
Town abandons proposal to move town offices into former Kmart building
45th annual Riverhead Country Fair returns to downtown: Photos
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: A fall morning at Helen’s Farm
WEATHER
Expect clouds to give way to mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 57.