Gwenn Goodsir passed away after a brief illness on Sept. 26, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical center in Riverhead, N.Y., at the age of 67. Gwenn died of COVID-19.

Gwenn was born on Jan. 26, 1954, to Raymond and Marilyn (Gilroy) Goodsir. She was raised in West Milford, N.J., and graduated from West Milford High School in 1973.

Gwenn moved to Riverhead in 1987 and lived and worked there for 34 years. She worked for Suffolk County Department of Social Services for 28 years and over the years made many wonderful friends there who she considered family.

Gwenn was a hard worker, often working two jobs while going to college full time at Suffolk County Community College and raising two kids as a single mother. She graduated Phi Theta Kappa from Suffolk in 1996.

Gwenn was a month away from enjoying the retirement she worked so hard for and looked forward to for so many years.

Gwenn loved to sing. Those who knew her when she was young will remember her beautiful voice singing “Danny Boy” at functions.

She loved to have fun. She loved GOOD food and company. She was gregarious and welcoming and truly a good friend to have because she would always be there. Her laugh was contagious and infectious and will be missed immensely.

Gwenn is survived by her children, Kimberly (William) Wadek-Yamashita and Patrick (Samantha) Hespos; her grandchildren, Lyla Yamashita and Colton Yamashita; her sister Donna Goodsir, her brother Kevin (Stacy) Goodsir and her sister Sharon (Tom) DeFeo; and many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

Her brother Raymond Goodsir predeceased her in January 2021.

Gwenn was an amazing woman and she is going to be incredibly missed by all who knew her.

Memorial services will be held in Riverhead at a later date.

