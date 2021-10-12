Hampton Bays resident Carol Anne Floege died Oct. 8, 2021, at her home, where she had lived for 43 years. She was 74.

Born June 26, 1947, in Albany, N.Y., she was the daughter of Andrew Francis and Kathryn Elizabeth (Morehouse) Britt. Her education included Riverhead High School, cosmetology school and Local 138 Operating Engineers.

For 56 years she was happily married to Henry T. Floege.

Ms. Floege was owner of Colonial House Beauty Salon and Oma’s Attic, where she was a seamstress.

She was a New York State cosmetology examiner. She belonged to East Quogue Historical Society, the Southampton Town disability advisory committee, Eastern Long Island Quilters Guild, the Union of Operating Engineers Local 138 and the New York State hairdressers guild.

She loved sewing, her grandchildren, snowbird travel to Florida, her dogs and her 50/50.

She was predeceased by her brothers Clarence Michael Britt and Andrew Francis Britt Jr. She is survived by her husband, Henry; her daughters, Dawn Beck (Kevin) and Dina Kraskewicz (Andrew); her son, Jason (Christine); her grandchildren, Kayla Hojenski, Christian Hojenski, Isabella Floege and Cora Floege; her sisters, Katherine Aherns (Tom) and April Biitig (Rick); her brothers, Kenneth (Diane) and Kevin (Columbia); 12 nieces and nephews; and 15 great-nieces and -nephews.

The family will receive visitors Tuesday, Oct. 12, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Donations may be made in her memory to Flanders Northampton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, 641 Flanders Road, Flanders, NY 11901.

