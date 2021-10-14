Viral outbreak found in deer population, Nonprofit plans expansion to meet demand

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, October 14:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Fatal disease found in North Fork’s deer population

RISE Life Services plans expansion to meet growing demand

Town Board candidates face off in Jamesport debate

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New York’s first farmworker union is formed at Pindar Vineyards

Orient businessman faces new allegations of sexual assault from a former family babysitter

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 76 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.