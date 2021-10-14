Frances Jean Gillespie

Frances Jean Gillespie, 83, of Riverhead, N.Y., passed away Oct. 12, 2021. She left this world the way she lived it, with grace and peace, fully devoted to her friends and family.

From Manhattan to the Bronx, Yonkers and the East End of Long Island, Fran changed lives for the better.

Born in New York City into a family of Irish immigrants, Fran Gillespie was a student of life. In her twenties, she focused on building a family. In her forties, she graduated from college to become a bank executive, entrepreneur and business owner. In her sixties, she brought comfort to the aged, taught ESL to immigrants and spread her passion for bridge to a new generation. In every phase of her life, she was an advocate for justice, goodness and love. Over the last six weeks of her life, the constant stream of cards, phone calls and visits served as a testament to the countless lives she touched.

Fran is survived by her companion Nikki (yes, the dog gets first billing); her three boys and daughters-in-law, Tom (Karen), Ed (Eileen) and Willie; six grandchildren, Brian, Meaghan, Liam, Erin, Jack and Aidan; and so many cousins, nieces, nephews and lifelong friends.

True to her faith in Christ and the resurrection, Fran is now reunited with her beloved husband, Ray; parents (Nora and Joe Moulton); brothers (Robert and James) and sisters (Mary and Patsy) — all of whom she has missed for such a long time.

Fran’s life will be celebrated Friday, Oct. 15, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead from 2 to 8 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 17, at McGrath Funeral Home in Bronxville, N.Y., from 2 to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:45 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at Church of St. Joseph in Bronxville.

In lieu of flowers, friends may remember Fran by making a donation to East End Hospice Kanas Center in Westhampton, N.Y.

This is a paid notice.