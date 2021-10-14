Riverhead police arrested a 30-year-old town resident on a charge of burglarizing the Maple Tree Deli on West Main Street last August, the department announced Thursday.

A department release said that Zachary E. Marini was charged with one count of third degree burglary and arraigned in town Justice Court. He was released on his own recognizance.

The release said the arrest was part of an “extensive investigation” into a string of recent commercial burglaries in the town.

Police urged anyone who may have additional information to contact police at 631-727-4500 x 312. All calls will be kept confidential.