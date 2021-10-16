Riverhead resident Cyril Bezkorowajny died Oct. 14, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center. He was 78.

Mr. Bezkorowajny was born Feb. 10, 1943, in Brooklyn. He attended Westhampton High School. He was an officer for the Internal Revenue Service and worked at the Stony Brook University Hospital power plant.

Family said he enjoyed mechanic work and socializing with friends.

He is survived by his wife, Olga, whom he married in 2002; his stepchildren, Iryna and Ivanka; his sister, Jeanette Goss; and two grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Monday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Center Moriches.