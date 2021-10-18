Ken Greve, 85, died unexpectedly on Oct. 4, 2021. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., the son of John Roza and Edith Bachlund Greve, and grew up in Malverne, N.Y.

Immediately after high school graduation, Ken joined the Marines, where he spent his next four years working on helicopters and anything that moved on wheels. After leaving the service, he started his own trucking company. When he met and married Joan, the love of his life, he left his business and worked for Pinter Brothers Trucking so he could be a husband and a father to Joan’s two daughters, and his own son, Ken. After a year of marriage, Linda Sue was born and made a family of six.

After working for Pinter Brothers, Ken moved on to drive for Keebler and then Red Star Trucking. Ken had a wonderful bond with his best buddies Dom and Bob. They would spend Sundays poolside in Wading River, eating pastries and solving the problems of the world. Ken loved history and would read anything pertaining to World War II. Ken also loved cars and trucks, and would collect and display model cars in his home.

After retirement Ken and Joan moved to Lake Ariel, Pa., to build their dream house in the woods, and then moved to Ocala, Fla., to get away from the snow. Ken and Joan’s final move was to Bangor, Maine, to be closer to family.

Ken is survived by children Joan, Laura, Linda and Kenny; grandchildren Jessica, Ken, Kyla, Travis, Alexis, Alexandra (“Allie”), Alyssa and Kylie; and great-grandchildren Abigail, Rhys, Kenneth James and Adalyn Mae.

So long, Dad. Keep on truckin’ …

Ken will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife, Joan, at 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Calverton National Cemetery.

Arrangements were handled by Kiley & Foley Funeral Service, Bangor and Brewer, Maine. Messages and memories may be shared with the family at kileyandfoley.com.

