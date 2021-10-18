Former Riverhead resident Donna R. Montez of Manorville died Oct. 15, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 62.

She was born in Babylon Aug. 10, 1959, to Rosemary (Waldman) and Theodore Thomas and graduated from Riverhead High School.

Ms. Montez had worked for Suffolk County as a bilingual medical assistant. Family members said she enjoyed crafts, sewing, gardening and reading.

She is survived by her children, Eric Montez of Nevada, Julia Montez of Moriches and Odessa Montez of Riverhead; her mother, Rosemary Jacobs of Riverhead; her sister, Debra Lobianco of Wading River; and four grandchildren.

Burial will take place Saturday, Oct. 23, at noon at Good Ground Cemetery in Hampton Bays. McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead is assisting the family.