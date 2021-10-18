Longtime Wading River resident Rita Mandrachio died Aug. 27, 2021, after a long illness. She was 83.

Ms. Mandrachio was at one time the coordinator of literary volunteers at Riverhead Free Library. Her friends said she was “a spiritual person who loved nature and the arts.” She designed and made her own jewelry.

Preceded in death by her husband, Anthony, she is survived by her sisters, Amy and Rose, and two nieces.

A Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated Sept. 28 at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River. Burial took place at Calverton National Cemetery.