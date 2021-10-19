Daily Update: Hundreds rally for immigration reform, pathway to citizenship

Hundreds marched to advocate for immigration reforms in Riverhead on Saturday, Oct. 16. (Credit: Melissa Azofeifa)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, October 19:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead rally calls for Congress to act on immigration reform

Clearing the way for a Town Square in downtown Riverhead

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Dream Home: Your dream come true

Northforker staffer takes his pumpkin carving from arts-n-crafts to art

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low of 55.