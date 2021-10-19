Daily Update: Hundreds rally for immigration reform, pathway to citizenship
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, October 19:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead rally calls for Congress to act on immigration reform
Clearing the way for a Town Square in downtown Riverhead
NORTHFORKER
North Fork Dream Home: Your dream come true
Northforker staffer takes his pumpkin carving from arts-n-crafts to art
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today and a high temperature near 66 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low of 55.