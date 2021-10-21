Construction at Calverton water park prompting complaints, Lights coming to Stotzky ballfields
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, October 21:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Construction at Calverton water park prompting complaints from residents
Lights coming to ballfields at Stotzky Park
In unanimous vote, Town Board approves solar moratorium
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
The Enclaves, proposed hotel in Southold, met with pushback at public hearing
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: What’s happening on the North Fork the week of Oct. 21
Serious Halloween treats for grown-up Northforkers
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 60.