Riverhead PD investigating two commercial burglaries that occurred just minutes apart

Riverhead Town police detectives are investigating a pair of commercial burglaries that happened overnight Thursday morning.

Police first responded to an alarm at 1:07 a.m. at Knuckles Outlet Store at the Tanger Outlet Center, where they discovered the glass double doors had been broken. Investigators found that items had been removed from the store, according to a press release.

Surveillance video showed five people wearing hooded sweatshirts, face masks and gloves had broken the front doors at about 1:25 a.m., removed items and fled the area.

An alarm also sounded minutes later at Bapa Vapor and Smoke Shop on Route 58 in Riverhead. Viewing the store’s surveillance system remotely, the owner of the shop found that two people entered after breaking the front door and stealing more than $2,500 worth of vape and CBD products.

A K9 unit responded to the scene, but no suspect was located, according to a press release.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact Riverhead P.D. Detectives at 631-727-4500.