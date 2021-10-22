Riverhead PD investigating two commercial burglaries, Musicians describe pandemic survival

Local musician Sam Shaffery performs Oct. 8 at Eastern Front Brewing Company in Mattituck. Credit: Brianne Ledda

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, October 22:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead PD investigating two commercial burglaries that occurred just minutes apart

Back on stage, local musicians describe pandemic survival

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Town Board discusses bottleneck outside Harbes Farm

NORTHFORKER

Shelter Island’s The Pridwin has sold; will reopen in 2022

North Fork Open Houses: 8 listings to check out for the weekend of Oct. 23

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 69 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 51.

Sunny skies and temperatures in the low 60s are in the forecast through the weekend.