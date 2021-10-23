Police Blotters: Gucci bag reported stolen, Man cited for driving with suspended license

Southampton police arrested Cleon Payne, 33, of Riverhead for driving with a suspended license last Wednesday.

According to an incident report, a responding officer checked DMV records after Mr. Payne was involved in a vehicle crash. His license was suspended in 2019 for an insurance lapse.

Mr. Payne was released on uniform traffic tickets. He’s been charged with a motor vehicle license violation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• William Ramoscastro, 22, of Riverhead was arrested for driving with a suspended license and vehicle registration in Northampton last Friday.

Mr. Ramoscastro was released on a uniform traffic ticket and his vehicle was impounded. He’s been charged with a motor vehicle violation and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

• Two men stole a pair of black Gucci black messenger bags from a man at the Saks Fifth Avenue Off 5th store in Tanger Outlets last Thursday and fled in a black Honda Accord, according to Riverhead police, who said the value of the stolen bags was about $3,000.

• Three people stole between $500 and $600 worth of assorted clothing from the Old Navy store at Tanger Outlets last Thursday night, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• A man told police Sunday night that someone had stolen his cellphone from his car on East Main Street. The value of the phone is $280, according to police.

• A man stole a pair of black Timberland work boots from the Famous Footwear store last Thursday afternoon and fled on foot into the woods, according to police, who said the boots were valued at about $110.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.