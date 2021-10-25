School board president confirms investigation into administrator, Riverhead will use grant money to improve lighting
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, October 25:
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
With administrator on leave, school board president confirms investigation
Riverhead will use grant money to improve lighting in Grangebel Park, downtown lot
Riverhead Town wants to remove electric cars from EPCAL
North Fork natives pen children’s book to celebrate diversity
Football: Longwood steamrolls Blue Waves
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Soloviev Group plans 40-room resort and spa at Peconic Bay Vineyards
Southold GOP mailers featuring attacks on Democratic candidates lead to call for party leader to resign
Football: Corwin, Porters ‘D’ stand out in homecoming win
NORTHFORKER
Riverhead’s Vibes Ink brings tattoo artistry to the North Fork
Roller skating makes a comeback in Greenport and beyond
Photos: Halloween festivities begin with return of Coffin Races in Riverhead
Ask A Realtor: The questions you want to ask before starting home improvement projects
One Minute on the North Fork: An autumn walk on the beach
Pick, buy or make art that benefits the North Fork community
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast overnight.