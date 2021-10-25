School board president confirms investigation into administrator, Riverhead will use grant money to improve lighting

Riverhead Central School District offices on Osborn Avenue. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, October 25:

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

With administrator on leave, school board president confirms investigation

Riverhead will use grant money to improve lighting in Grangebel Park, downtown lot

Riverhead Town wants to remove electric cars from EPCAL

North Fork natives pen children’s book to celebrate diversity

Football: Longwood steamrolls Blue Waves

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Soloviev Group plans 40-room resort and spa at Peconic Bay Vineyards

Southold GOP mailers featuring attacks on Democratic candidates lead to call for party leader to resign

Football: Corwin, Porters ‘D’ stand out in homecoming win

NORTHFORKER

Riverhead’s Vibes Ink brings tattoo artistry to the North Fork

Roller skating makes a comeback in Greenport and beyond

Photos: Halloween festivities begin with return of Coffin Races in Riverhead

Ask A Realtor: The questions you want to ask before starting home improvement projects

One Minute on the North Fork: An autumn walk on the beach

Pick, buy or make art that benefits the North Fork community

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 73 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65. Heavy rain and thunderstorms are in the forecast overnight.