John ‘Shorty’ Conforti Sr.

John ‘Shorty’ Conforti Sr., 63, passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at his home in Moultonborough, N.H., with his family at his side.

John was born Nov. 11, 1957, in Flanders, N.Y., the son of Salvatore Conforti Sr., and Veronica “Chickie” (Fox) Conforti.

John lived most of his life on Long Island, N.Y., where he followed in his father’s footsteps and become a master carpenter, a trade he would also pass down to his sons. Long Island is where he met the love of his life, Nancy, his wife of 38 years. They soon started a family.

When John was not working, he was spending time with his loved ones. John’s eight children were his pride and joy. This does not include the many friends who became like his children. John always led as a great example for all. Everyone always knew if you ever got yourself into trouble or needed a helping hand, he would be there to help.

In 1998 John and Nancy decided to settle down in Moultonborough after falling in love with the area’s beauty. He continued his carpentry business and raised his family. John also became a deacon for Center Harbor Christian Church. He also oversaw the church food pantry for many years. He did everything he could to provide for others as he provided for his own family.

In the past few years, John grew into a new role, from “Dad” to “Papa.” His grandchildren became the light of his life. He loved them dearly. You would find him during most visits sneaking them sugary snacks while no one was looking, and the bonds grew stronger over time.

John was a great man who would give you the shirt off his back and will be greatly missed. This world will never be the same without him in it.

John leaves behind his wife, Nancy (Tocci) Conforti; six sons, John Jr. of Moultonborough, James, of Moultonborough, Joseph, of Ossipee, N.H., Nicholas, of Tilton, N.H., Mitchell, of Rumney, N.H., and Dominic, of Moultonborough; daughters Angela Conforti of Moultonborough and Nicole Walsh of Riverhead, N.Y.; eight grandchildren, Bryan, Liam, Conner, Erin, Kalianna, Natalie, Tucker and Jayden; three brothers, Wayne Sr., of Flanders, Michael, of Raleigh, N.C., and Brian “Dickie,” of Moultonborough. Along with his parents, John was predeceased by his brother Salvatore Jr.; his sister Debra Horn; and his best friend of 30-plus years, Donald “Donny” Fox.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, Oct. 27, at Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home in Laconia, N.H. A graveside burial will take place Thursday, Oct. 28, at Village Cemetery in Meredith, N.H.

