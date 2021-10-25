One person airlifted following multi-vehicle crash in Laurel

A Suffolk police medevac landed in Mattituck to transport one victim of an accident Monday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

A multi-vehicle crash on Main Road in Laurel led to at least one serious injury Monday afternoon.

One person was airlifted as a Suffolk police medevac landed at the Mattituck Park District fields on Aldrich Lane where youth soccer practice was briefly delayed.

A Mattituck fire official said they responded to the crash near the Laurel Post Office at around 4:45 p.m. The crash involved a flatbed truck, a box truck and SUV. Two of the vehicles appeared to nearly crash head on into each other and the box truck reportedly swerved out of the way, striking a tree, the official said.

It’s unclear the total number of injuries. At least two people were transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by the Mattituck Department. The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded as well along with the Jamesport Fire Department and police from both towns.

Main Road was closed near the accident site as the scene was cleared, resulting in a heavy backup of traffic on Sound Avenue where traffic was rerouted.