Paul A. Reinckens

Paul A. Reinckens of Southold passed away peacefully Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. He was 69 years old.

He was born July 15, 1952, in Yonkers, N.Y., to Corinne (Masse) and Robert M. Reinckens.

Even though Paul has passed, he has left behind all the wonderful memories he created in the lives of those he has touched and loved. Those memories will last forever in our minds and hearts.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth Reinckens, and son, Paul A. Reinckens II.

A celebration of life gathering will be held Saturday, Oct. 30, between 3 and 6 p.m. at Founders Landing Park, 1025 Terry Lane, Southold.

Memorial donations in Paul’s name can be made to Southold Fire Department, P.O. Box 1469, Southold, NY 11971.

We were all blessed to have him in our lives.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

