Blotters: Riverside woman charged with menacing after pulling a pocket knife during dispute

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Southampton Town police arrested Rose Sohl, 65, for pulling a pocket knife on a woman in Riverside on Friday.

Ms. Sohl, a Riverside resident, apparently screamed at the woman, pushed her from behind, and caused a shoving match that ended when Ms. Sohl swung a pocket knife at the woman. The two parties then separated to wait for police to arrive.

Ms. Sohl was taken to police headquarters, where she was processed and released with a future court date. She has been charged with menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

• Edwin Osoriodiaz, 24, of Riverside was arrested for driving while intoxicated on Monday.

While driving in Westhampton, Mr. Osoriodiaz clipped a vehicle and then crashed into another vehicle in a neighboring lane.

Mr. Osoriodiaz has been charged with a DWI and driving without a license.

• Bobbie Hudson, 62, of Flanders has been cited with multiple traffic violations after speeding in a school zone at Eastport Elementary School last Monday.

A subsequent DMV check revealed his license was suspended in June for an insurance lapse. Mr. Hudson was released in the field on a uniform traffic ticket.

• Police responded to a series of vehicle break-ins in Flanders last Thursday. Five cars were searched, with credit and debit cards stolen from several. A pair of headphones was also stolen from a vehicle in Flanders last Tuesday, according to a police report.

•Riverhead Town police responded to an alarm last Thursday morning at the Moose Knuckles store at Tanger Outlets at 1:07 a.m. and found the front glass double doors broken.

Security video from inside the store showed five men dressed in similar clothing, hooded sweatshirts with the hoods pulled over their heads, and wearing face masks and gloves, police said.

According to police the suspects removed numerous coats from various clothing racks, exited through the broken front doors and fled the area in a vehicle, the make, model and registration of which is unknown.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Riverhead Police Department at (631)727-4500 Ext 289. All calls will be kept confidential.

• At approximately 1:26 a.m. last Thursday, Riverhead Police received a report of a commercial burglary occurring at Bapa Vapor and Smoke Shop at 763 Old Country Road in Riverhead.

The owner received an alarm activation and upon viewing the surveillance system remotely observed individuals breaking the glass on the front door and entering the store, police said.

Officers found it was evident that a variety of merchandise had been removed from behind the sales counter.

• Riverhead detectives reviewed the surveillance cameras and captured images of two males in their late teens to early twenties entering the store and removing Vape and CBD products worth in excess of $2,500.00, according to police. A K9 unit from the State Police responded and assisted in a search for the subjects who were not located, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact Riverhead P.D. Detectives at 631-727-4500.

A 19-year-old Riverhead man was arrested last Friday by town police in connection with an incident that took place Oct. 4 when gunshots were fired at a Sound Avenue residence in Calverton.

On that day, according to a release, police were called to the residence as part of an investigation into reports of shots fired. Working with a New York State Police Forensic Investigations Unit, Demario Weston Jr. was arrested Friday.

Weston was charged with first-degree attempted assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and held for arraignment. “The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and additional arrests are expected,” the release said.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the police department, 631-727-4500. All calls are kept confidential.

• Marvin Sanchez Gonzalez, age and address unavailable, was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child. Additional information was not available.

• Walter-Antonio Nunez, age and address unavailable, was charged with 7th-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance following his arrest last Tuesday at the Shell station on West Main Street, according to police.

• Bryan Henry, 44, addressed unavailable, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt last Wednesday Oct. 20 at police headquarters on Howell Avenue in Riverhead. Additional information was not available.

• A man stole a Vizio television from Target on Route 58 last Thursday and fled the area on foot. Police described the suspect as a black male wearing orange sweat pants. Additional information was not available.

• Officers checked numerous areas around Northville Turnpike Sunday night on a report of shots being fired but that was not determined, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.