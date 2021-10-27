Sheila M. Morreale

Jamesport resident Sheila M. Morreale died Oct. 25, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 51.

She was born Sept. 24, 1970, in Islip to Mary (McTigue) and John Gray and, after earning an associate degree, was a homemaker.

She is survived by her husband, Randal J. Morreale; her daughters, Abigail and Hanna Morreale; her sister, Teresa; and her brothers, Jack, Kevin and Pat.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a service will take place at 6:30 p.m.

On Friday, Oct. 29, closing prayers will be offered at the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. and a Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck. Cremation will be private.